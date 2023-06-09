Jasper Community Arts will celebrate Juneteenth at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center

On Saturday, June 10th, from 11 AM – 12:30 PM there will be a Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration at the Atrium in the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.

The afternoon will be spent celebrating the anniversary of June 19, 1865, the annual holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

The celebration will be filled with soul food samplings, the gospel Praise Team singers, poetry reading, trivia, games, and guest speakers teaching the history of the holiday.

The event is family-friendly, open to all ages, and free.

For more information on the event call 812-482-3070.