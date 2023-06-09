Governor Holcomb has proclaimed this week as Summer Food Service Program Week

With June being the busiest month for the Summer Food Service Program, Governor Eric J. Holcomb has made June 5-11 Summer Food Service Program Week, to recognize the importance of helping make sure all children have access to nutritious meals over the summer.

The 2023 Summer Food Service Program allows all Indiana students age 18 and younger this summer to have access to free, nutritious meals and snacks at more than 1,000 locations statewide.

To find a Summer Food Service site, families can visit IDOENutrition.com to search for sites near them. This tool allows for searching by the meal served and days of the week when meals are offered.

Families can also call the National Hunger Hotline at 1-866-3-HUNGRY or 1-877-8-HAMBRE or text “summer meals” or “verano” to the National Hunger Hotline at 914-342-7744 for additional assistance.

Site locations and meal service times vary throughout Indiana. Meals must be consumed on site, unless the site is located in a rural area that has been pre-approved for non-congregate meal service.

The Summer Food Service Program has been running for over 40 years and was designed to meet the needs of low-income children in areas where children may have limited access to good nutrition.