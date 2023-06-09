Multiple U.S. Senators introduced an act to continue a veteran education program.

Senators Mike Braun, Marco Rubio, and Thom Tillis introduced the Continue VET-TEC Authorization Act of 2023.

This act will extend and expand the Veteran Employment Through Technology Education Courses program, which provides an alternative educational opportunity for veterans interested in pursuing a career in technology.

The Continue VET-TEC Authorization Act of 2023:

Would reauthorize the VET-TEC program through 2028 for another five years

Expand annual enrollment for the program from 2,000 to 6,000 to accommodate more students

Enable institutions of higher education to participate in the program under the same guidelines as current VET-TEC providers

And ensure costs of the bill are fully offset

Since 2017, more than 12,000 veterans have taken part in the VET-TEC program.

As of February 2023, the program has an 84% graduation rate, a 64% employment rate, and an average salary of $65,061.

VET-TEC graduates often end up being employed by software, defense, and tech companies with potential for high job growth.

The current program is set to expire at the end of this year.