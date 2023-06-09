The 2023 Latino Cultural Festival is looking for vendors for its September 1st and 2nd Event taking place in Huntingburg at Market Street Park. Authentic Latin American food, cultural dances, and live musical performances will be the subject of this Labor Day Weekend Festival that will celebrate Latino Culture. The Latino Cultural Festival is looking for food vendors specifically from the countries of Peru, Argentina, Haiti, Cuba, Brazil, and from the U.S. Territory of Puerto Rico.

If you are interested in being a food vendor at the 2023 Latino Cultural Festival, please contact Dennis Tedrow at Dennis.Tedrow@Vinu.edu