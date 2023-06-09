Latest News

Senator Braun and Other Senators Introduce Act to Continue Veteran Education Progra Georgia Woman Evades Local Police, Jailed after High-Speed Chases French Lick Voted 100th Favorite Alternative Romantic Destination in America Petersburg Family Medicine Hosting Patient Appreciation Day Jasper Man Causes Disturbance, Gets Arrested for Drugs

(Jasper, IN) Stanley R. Vonderheide, age 64, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:06 p.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana. 

Stan was born in Jasper, Indiana, on September 13, 1958, to Richard and Rachel (Hedrick) Vonderheide. 

He was a United States Army Veteran. 

He was a member of AA and enjoyed fishing, swimming, motorcycles, working on cars, and spending time with family and friends.  He also loved animals. 

Surviving is his companion, Joyce Siddons, Jasper, IN, and his friends, Charlie and Felecia Cole, Jasper, IN. 

Preceding him in death are his parents and one son, Branden Vonderheide. 

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date. 

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com

On By Joyce Murrell

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post