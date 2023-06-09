(Jasper, IN) Stanley R. Vonderheide, age 64, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:06 p.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana.

Stan was born in Jasper, Indiana, on September 13, 1958, to Richard and Rachel (Hedrick) Vonderheide.

He was a United States Army Veteran.

He was a member of AA and enjoyed fishing, swimming, motorcycles, working on cars, and spending time with family and friends. He also loved animals.

Surviving is his companion, Joyce Siddons, Jasper, IN, and his friends, Charlie and Felecia Cole, Jasper, IN.

Preceding him in death are his parents and one son, Branden Vonderheide.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.