(Grandview, IN) Deputies with the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Stephanie Finney, of Georgia, yesterday following multiple high-speed pursuits.

Authorities say that on Sunday, June 4th, 2023, a silver Ford Fusion, eventually determined to be driven by Finney, evaded Perry County officials and the Indiana State Police. Law enforcement entered the license plates stolen and got a notification from Flock cameras that the vehicle was traveling between Spencer and Perry Counties.

Yesterday afternoon Deputy Hagan located the westbound Fusion on State Road 66, in Troy, and unsuccessfully attempted to conduct a traffic stop by activating his emergency lights. Finney increased her speed up to 127 MPH, recklessly passing over double yellow lines and swerving through traffic.

As the chase continued on State Road 66, near Grandview, additional Deputies joined the pursuit and attempted to stop the Fusion with stop sticks on two occasions. Each time, Finney swerved into oncoming traffic. The Fusion eventually came to a stop near the ADM Grain entrance where Finney told police she fled due to outstanding Perry County and Georgia warrants. The Ford Fusion was found to be stolen from Georgia.

Stephanie Finney was arrested on several charges including Conversion, Resisting Law Enforcement, Theft, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Reckless and Aggressive Driving, Criminal Recklessness, Possession of Marijuana, and possession of Paraphernalia.