The City of Huntingburg has announced a road closure for 2nd Street.

This closure is due to water main repair work on 2nd Street and the is closed between Jackson and Van Buren Streets.

This closure will last from today, July 18th, until further notice.

The City of Huntingburg says drivers will need to find an alternate route during the work.

For more information, contact Rachel Steckler, City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development at (812) 683-2211 or by email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.