The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure for State Road 245 in Spencer County.

Beginning on or around Monday, July 24, crews will begin daily road closures on State Road 245 near Santa Claus. The closures will occur between County Road 1675 N and County Road 550 E. Closures will occur between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. During these closures, crews will perform pipe replacements under the roadway. Work is expected to take two weeks to complete, depending on the weather.

The detour for this project is U.S. 231 to State Road 162. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.