A Heartsaver First Aid with CPR and AED course is being held by Memorial Hospital.

The class is being offered in two evening sessions with the classes being held on Monday, August 7th and 14th from 5:30 – 9:30 PM in the Health and Wellness Classroom at Memorial Southside Office, located at 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper.

This course provides information on how to manage illness and injuries in the first few minutes of an emergency until professional help arrives.

Skills taught include CPR, AED use, relief of choking in adults and children, and infant CPR and relief of choking.

In order to complete the course and receive a course completion card, participants must pass a written first aid test and successfully complete a skills evaluation in CPT and AED.

Pre-registration is required since the class size is limited and the cost is $85 with pre-payment required.

For more information or to register, visit Memorial Hospital’s website at mhhcc.org and click on “Classes & Events” or call the Health and Wellness department at 812-996-2399 or toll-free at (800) 852-7279, extension 2399.

Heartsaver First Aid is also being offered. This class includes only first aid and does not include training on cardiopulmonary resuscitation. To register, call 812-996-2399 or toll-free at (800) 852-7279, extension 2399.