INDOT has announced an emergency road closure for State Road 37.

The emergency road closure has been put in place on State Road 37 near Taswell for a slide correction.

INDOT crews identified a portion of S.R. 37 that was dipping due to movement in the ground underneath the roadway and due to safety concerns, the road was closed immediately.

This slide correction project should last through the end of August, depending on the weather.

The detour for this project is from State Road 37 to I-64 to State Road 237 and local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

More information about this project, other road closures, conditions, or traffic alerts can be accessed at any time by visiting INDOT’s social media pages or by using the TrafficWise app.