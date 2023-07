As the Dubois County Bombers Move into the final week of the 2023 Regular Season, one thing has been made certain: the experience at League Stadium has been nothing short of spectacular. Joyce Murrell interviewed Head Coach of the DCBombers, Travis LaMar, on how new and old generations always come back to League Stadium.

Produced by: Joyce Murrell, Kaleb Knepp, & Kaitlyn Neukam