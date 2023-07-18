Memorial Hospital is hosting a baby behavior class.

This “Baby Behavior” class is for expectant parents in the last trimester and will be held on Wednesday, August 2nd, from 6 PM to 7 PM in Memorial Hospitals Board Conference Room ABC located at 800 9th St. in Jasper.

The classes are conducted by qualified obstetrical nursing personnel and will teach parents about things such as infant sleep, feeding cues, engagement and disengagement cues, and crying.

It is recommended parents take this class before the baby arrives; but if parents are unable to, the class can be helpful for parents within the first 1-2 months of the baby being born as well.

The class is free to those who are delivering at Memorial Hospital or $15 for those who aren’t.

To enroll, please visit Memorial Hospital’s website at mhhcc.org and click on “Classes & Events”.

If you are unable to enroll online, call 812-996-0383-2399.

For specific class questions, call the OB Lactation Services at 812-996-0383.