Barbara J. Hoffman, age 80, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:40 a.m. on Monday, July 17, 2023, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

Barbara was born in Huntington, West Virginia, on July 12, 1943, to Thomas and Alice (Eckhart) Tucker. She married Kenneth P. Hoffman on September 12, 1964. He preceded her in death on May 6, 2004.

She was a 1961 Jasper High School Graduate.

She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church where she was active in the Ladies Sodality and the bereavement committee. She was on the board of the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and volunteered her time at the Dubois County Museum, the Jasper Memorial Hospital gift shop, the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana, and Relay for Life.

She received the Simon Brute Award.

She is survived by three children; Kathy (Tom) Hallberg, Minnesota, Becky (Glen) Hopf, Jasper, Brian (Kelly) Hoffman, Ferdinand, four grandchildren; Abby (Shelby) Alm, Natalie (Hunter) Richardson, Jackson Hopf, and Carter Hopf, two sisters; JoAnn (Dale) Mattingly and Mary Tucker.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Barbara J. Hoffman will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper with entombment to follow at Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lange Fuhs Cancer Center or the Alzheimer’s Association.

