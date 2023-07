THE CITY OF TELL CITY OFFICES WOULD LIKE EVERYONE TO BE AWARE THAT ALL CITY DEPARTMENTS WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY, JULY 10TH, TO ATTEND THE MEMORIAL SERVICES OF SERGEANT HEATHER GLENN.

THE MEMORIAL OF TELL CITY POLICE SERGEANT HEATHER GLENN WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE TELL CITY HIGH SCHOOL AUDITORIUM, STARTING AT 9 AM LOCAL TIME, WITH THE FUNERAL SERVICE BEGINNING AT 10 AM. BURIAL WILL FOLLOW AT GREENWOOD CEMETARY.

THE CITY OF TELL CITY IS ALWAYS AVAILABLE ONLINE VIA THEIR WEBSITE, https://tellcity.in.gov/.