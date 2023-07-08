Late on the evening of July 6th, Indiana State Police Trooper Noah Ewing assisted the Orleans Police Department on State Road 37 with a traffic stop.

The white Nissan passenger car was originally stopped for an improper headlight. When Trooper Ewing spoke to the driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Charles McCullough of West Baden Springs, McCullough showed signs of impairment.

McCullough completed and failed field sobriety tests conducted by OPD and Trooper Ewing at the scene. Later investigation revealed McCullough had a BAC of .109% and tested positive for marijuana.

McCullough was arrested with an OWI, with prior arrest, a Level 6 felony.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.