Shirley Ann Eckert, age 93, was called home to Heaven on Thursday, July 6, 2023. She was a resident at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

Shirley was born in Jasper, Indiana, on March 26, 1930, to Edgar and Victoria “Dolly” (Jerger) Dittmer. She married Earl Eckert on September 6, 1952, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper. He preceded her in death on September 19, 1983.

Shirley was a 1948 graduate of Jasper High School and a proud member of the marching band.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Anne’s Society, Psi Iota Xi, and D of I.

She enjoyed playing golf, bowling, cards and games with her friends and family. Also, she loved to garden and taking care of her cherished bluebirds. Shirley was a loving mother, grandmother and homemaker and valued time telling stories with family and friends.

Surviving are three children, Sarah Mardis, Indianapolis, IN, Bryant (Mary Ann) Eckert, West Olive, MI, Laurie (Ed) Schwenk, Indianapolis, IN, four grandsons, Sean Mardis, Denver, CO, Phil, Sam, and Jason Schwenk, Indianapolis, IN, a sister-in-law, Marilyn Dittmer, a brother-in-law, Ambrose Lampert, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are one son-in-law, Lee Mardis, her brothers, Jack and Jim Dittmer, sisters, Kathleen Dittmer, Marilyn Young and Nancy Lampert, sister-in-law, Ramona “Moni” Dittmer, and brother-in-law, John Young.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Shirley Eckert will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, the Lions Club, or to a favorite charity.

