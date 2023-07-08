Dubois County Leadership Academy is sponsored by the Leadership Pillars, a county-wide initiative that gives participants lessons in leadership essentials, problem solving, public service, communications, religious and civic leadership, business principals, entrepreneurship, problem solving, and more.

Participants are required to attend six, four-hour sessions to learn these skills, along with dedicated time outside of these sessions. The participants graduate the program by presenting a capstone project that serves as a “tangible” display of the teachings of the DCLA course. Many groups of this year’s participants opted to reach out to local non-profit groups to help create a sustaining contribution to their cause, that will ultimately stand as a testament to their education while at DCLA.

A team from the Dubois County Leadership Academy, consisting of, Rayce Jones, Anna Gadau, Zach Brosmer, Rikkie Oser, and Kellie Speedy Le Fevre, is developing opiate overdose response kits as part of their capstone project.

The overdose response kit will contain personal protective equipment, two packages of Naloxone, overdose recognition information, instructions for use, and order forms for when replacements are needed. These kits will be provided for free to as many local businesses and organizations as possible.

Naloxone is a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose buying time for emergency medical providers to help save their life.

These kits are being developed to help combat the growing presence of drug use in our community. Due to the rise and spread of fentanyl-laced substances, a lethal overdose can easily occur.

This cause was selected from personal experience among this group by its members.

Another part of the project will be supporting the Next Step Recovery Home as they prepare to open their doors and help men in our community start their next stage of life. Specifically, the team will assist with painting rooms, providing patio furniture, and making other updates.

The team is seeking donations and sponsors to help fund this project and distribute the lifesaving Opiate Overdose Response Kits. Donations can be submitted by July 16, 2023.

Make Checks Payable to:

“Dubois County Leadership Academy”



Mail to:

Old National Bank, Attn: Rikkie Oser, 3603 N Newton ST, Jasper IN 47546

If your organization is interested in obtaining a kit, please reach out to:

Rayce Jones – rjones@ferdinandindiana.org | 812-631-5392

Anna Gadau – agadau@svbt.com | 812-865-6782

Zach Brosmer – zbrosmer@gmail.com | 812-661-8737

Rikkie Oser – rikkie.oser@gmail.com | 812-686-9523

Kellie Speedy Le Fevre – kellie.speedylefevre@meyerdistributing.com | 812-309-1018

The goal is to order kit supplies by mid-July. Receive supplies, assemble and deliver kits by mid-August.