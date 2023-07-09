Latest News

Sherry Lynne Gentry, age 52, of Holland, Indiana, passed away at 10:13 a.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, in Wadesville, Indiana. 

Sherry was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on October 10, 1970, to James and Kathie (Miller) Alexander. 

She was a graduate of Pike Central High School. 

Sherry had previously worked at Jasper Engines and was currently working doing road construction. 

Sherry enjoyed gardening, hunting, making stained glass, and spending time with family, friends, and her dogs. 

Surviving are three children, John Werner, Jasper, IN, Shakyra Werner, Holland, IN, and Matt Gentry, Dale, IN, four grandchildren, Kenley, Leo, Aliyah, and Mateo, her mother, Kathie Alexander, Huntingburg, IN, two sisters, Kimberly Alexander-Doades, Columbia, KY, and Lisa (Paul) Cooper, Birdseye, IN. 

Preceding her in death are her father, James Alexander, and one brother, Tracey Alexander. 

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. 

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Humane Society or to the wishes of the family. 

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com

On By Celia Neukam

