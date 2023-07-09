The Huntingburg Lake boat ramp will be closed next week

Due to pump testing for the Huntingburg Fire Department, the boat ramp at Huntingburg Lake will be closed on Monday, July 17.

The closure is expected to take place between approximately 7 AM and 5 PM, weather permitting.

Public access to the lake will be unavailable during testing.

For more information, contact Rachel Steckler, City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development at (812) 683-2211 or by email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.