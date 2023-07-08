Latest News

From The WJTS Vault: The WBG-TV (WJTS) One Year Anniversary Special & Ribbon Cutting (2-14-1994)

Footage from an original MSTV WBG-TV 27 Newscast where Anchor, Eric Meyer, introduces the whole station for the live broadcast ribbon cutting for the local Jasper Indiana television station.

Recorded exactly one year from the original day of opening, 2-14-1993.

Digitized via VHS tape.

For more “blast-from-the-past” moments presented by 18 WJTS, check out our website: https://wjts.tv/category/news/from-the-wjts-vault/

