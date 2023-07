In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Chelsea Brewer, the Extension Director of Purdue Extension, and Lauren Fenneman, the 4-H Youth Development Educator also of Purdue Extension, to talk about recent updates with the group, new activities and exhibits being held at the Dubois County 4-H Fair this year, as well as all the fun fair festivities planned for July 17th – 21st, 2023!

