All makes and models of cars will roll in Sunday, August 13th for the 4th Annual Car Show in the Park at the Dubois County Museum. The Car Show will be held Rain or Shine in the grassy, shaded area east of the museum building.

Registration will begin at 9:00 A.M. EST and continue till noon. The cost is $15 per vehicle on the day of the show and $10 per pre-registered vehicle by August 7. Forms are available at the museum and on the museum’s Facebook page. Judging will begin at noon. Awards will be presented to cars that are pre-2000 models with Top 25 and Best of Show. Awards for models 2000 and newer will be Top 15 and Best of Show. Special awards will be given for Special Interest and People’s Choice. Attendance prizes and drawings will be presented all day to the registered car owners. Dash plaques will go to the first 100 registered cars. Goody bags will be presented to the first 50 cars.

The museum will have a concession stand beginning at 10:00 A.M. with Breakfast items on the grill including sausage and egg combos and bratwurst sandwiches. Hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and refreshments will be available all day. All meats are purchased locally at Markley Meats.

All proceeds benefit the Dubois County Museum. Recent renovations to the museum included painting the complete exterior of the building and new roofs being applied to the North end of the building. A remodeling of the lobby area is planned for 2024. On this day the museum will be open from 1-4 P.M. to view all the exhibits and items.

Questions on the Car Show may be directed to Kathy Bachman at 812-630-8696.