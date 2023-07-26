A Medic First Aid with AED class is being offered by Memorial Hospital.

Medic First Aid® with AED is a basic training course, taught by nationally certified instructors, for emergency care that is designed for use in the business or industrial setting and satisfies OSHA requirements for industry and business.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, AED use, and other important emergency care skills are combined into this course, which allows the graduate to function with one consistent set of priorities in a medical emergency.

Successful completion of the course means the student has acquired these skills, understands the dangers of an emergency scene and how to evaluate them, and understands the use of protective barriers.

A Medic First Aid® with AED course will be offered Tuesday, August 22nd, from 7:30 AM to 12 PM in the Health and Wellness Classroom at Memorial Southside Office located at 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper.

The fee for the class is $65 and the class size is limited.

Pre-registration is required and can be done by visiting Memorial Hospital’s website at mhhcc.org and clicking on “Classes & Events,” or calling the Health and Wellness department at 812-996-2399 or toll-free at 800-852-7279, ext. 2399.

A Medic First Aid Bloodborne Pathogens class can be added to this course to provide participants with the knowledge to reduce or eliminate the occupational risk of bloodborne pathogens. The cost for this additional class is $20 per person.

For more details, call 812-996-2399, option 1.