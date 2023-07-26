Memorial Hospital is offering free infant weight checks.

These free walk-in, infant weight checks are done by Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s lactation consultants and are on every Wednesday except the 1st Wednesday of the month from 9 to 11 AM.

The next upcoming weight check will be held on Wednesday, August 9th.

Lactation consults are also available by appointment if needed and appointments can be made by calling 812-996-0383.

The weight checks will be held in the First Level Conference Room. The first level conference room can be found by entering the main entrance of the hospital and stopping at the information desk. Signs will also be posted directing to the location which is across from the outpatient lab.