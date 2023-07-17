Latest News

(Jasper, IN) Just past 7:30 Sunday morning, the Jasper Police Department was dispatched in reference to a stolen Jeep Patriot and conducted a traffic stop on the Jeep at the intersection of 37th and Newton Streets, where they identified the driver as 37-year-old Britney Fisher, of Evansville.

During their investigation police learned Fisher had an active out-of-county warrant and was driving with a suspended license. Britney Fisher was later found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, a legend drug, and paraphernalia.

Fisher was arrested, transported to, and lodged into the Dubois County Security Center for theft, driving while suspended, and drug charges.

On By Joyce Murrell

