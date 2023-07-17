Memorial Hospital is offering a support group called “Check-In Time” for breastfeeding moms.

This program allows new and experienced breastfeeding moms to have open discussions with Certified Lactation Consultants while also including weight checks for baby, mom-to-mom support, and mom and baby transitions at home such as pumping and returning to work, as well as adding solids.

“Check-In Time” will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, from 4:45 – 5:45 PM in Board Conference Room ABC at Memorial Hospital, located at 800 West 9th Street.

Moms are encouraged to bring their baby anytime throughout the hour to get weighed and/or to bring their breast pump to check the pressure. No pre-registration is required.

For more information on this group, please visit Memorial Hospital’s website at www.mhhcc.org or call the OB Lactation Service at 812-996-0383.