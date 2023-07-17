Women Empowering Women is hosting a luncheon in August.

The luncheon will take place on Wednesday, August 23, and will have Ashley Downes, Sue Habig, and Rossina Sandoval, speaking on how to create a healthy work-life balance in order to succeed in the workplace and at home.

The August luncheon will be held at the SWICAC Building located at 505 West 5th Street in Jasper. Doors will open at 11:30 AM for networking before the meeting which will be from 11:45 AM to 12:45 PM.

This event is open to all prospective and current WEW members and advanced reservations for the luncheon are required for members and guests.

The deadline for reservations is Wednesday, August 16th, and can be made by calling the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866 or by emailing chamber@jasperin.org. The cost for lunch is $10 per person and is payable at the door.

For more information about WEW and to access a membership application contact the Jasper Chamber of Commerce.