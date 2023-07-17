(Jasper, IN) Officers with the Jasper Police Department responded to a South Clay Street location on Sunday to investigate reports of an open door that should be closed. The caller advised the building should be empty and reported a suspicious backpack inside.

Police arrived on the scene and made an announcement for anyone inside to make their presence known when 39-year-old Adrienne Holmes, of Jasper, exited the building. Officers found marijuana and paraphernalia in Holmes’ possession and attempted to arrest the woman when she resisted.

Adrienne Holmes was arrested and transported to the Dubois County Security Center where she was lodged for Resisting Law Enforcement, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia charges.