The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued an Air Quality Action Day for tomorrow, Monday, July 17th.

This second Air Quality Action Day in a row tomorrow is due to smoke and high levels of fine PM2.5 particles in the air caused by the Canadian wildfires.

The areas in southwest Indiana forecasting high levels of fine particles include Bedford, Bloomfield, Evansville, Huntingburg, Mount Vernon, Paoli, Princeton, Rockport, Tell City, Vincennes, and all other cities within the area.

IDEM is suggesting everyone help reduce PM2.5 particles by making changes to daily habits including:

Carpool or use public transportation

Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.

Turn off engines instead of idling for long periods of time

Avoid using gas-powered equipment

Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the air conditioner to a higher setting

And use propane gas instead of charcoal when grilling outdoors

PM2.5 particles are composed of microscopic dust, soot, and liquid that settle deep into the lungs and cannot be easily exhaled. People at risk are particularly vulnerable after several days of high PM2.5 exposure. It is recommended that sensitive groups should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors during these conditions.

To learn more about PM2.5, view current and forecasted conditions, or sign up for air quality alerts, visit SmogWatch.IN.gov.

IDEM also wants to remind Hoosiers that some municipalities have additional open burning restrictions on Air Quality Action Days. For more information, visit in.gov/idem/openburning/.