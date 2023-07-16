A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Henry County man.

This Silver Alert is in reference to the Middletown Police Department investigating the disappearance of 24-year-old, Toby Matthew Sanders.

Toby is missing from Middletown, which is 50 miles Northeast of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Thursday, July 13th.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

His description is a white male, 6 feet tall, 175 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a red t-shirt and black shorts and driving a red 2013 Chevrolet Cruise with Indiana license plate YJJ564.

If you have any information on Toby Matthew Sanders, contact the Middletown Police Department 24/7 at 765-354-2281 or 911.

To see a picture of Toby Matthew Sanders visit our television partner’s website, WJTS.TV.