An arrest occurred in Spencer County after a domestic incident.

On Saturday at approximately 3:45 PM, the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook page warned residents in Eureka, Hatfield, and Rockport in Spencer County, that a missing suspect was last seen on foot in the area.

While details have not been released at this time, the suspect, Bryce Holder, was reportedly involved in a domestic incident and armed with a knife.

Not long after, at approximately 3:50 PM, Spencer County Sheriff’s Office announced an update that Holder had been taken into custody.

No information on the domestic incident or what charges Holder may be facing has been released at this time.

We will keep you up to date with this story as it develops.

