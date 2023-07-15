Footage from a WBG-TV or WJTS 27 production tape, with all raw footage for a commercial shot-to-air on our broadcast. The DJ’s for WBDC, at that time, located in Huntingburg, IN, using the tag: “100.9 – Pure Country”.

This tape has all original audio, as the camera operator was telling the DJ’s what to do, and how to look during the shoot. This would have resulted to a 30-second video ad, played on a commercial break on our broadcast. We have yet to find the finished product in our archives.

Digitized via VHS tape.

For more “blast-from-the-past” moments presented by 18 WJTS, check out our website: https://wjts.tv/category/news/from-the-wjts-vault/