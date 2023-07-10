Memorial Hospital is offering a free diabetes management class in Odon

Country Health Center’s Vicki Wolf, FNP-C will be presenting the free “Basics of Diabetes Management” class on Thursday, July 20th at 2 PM, at Parkview Village Christian Care located at 800 S. West Street in Odon.

Light snacks and blood pressure checks will be available at the event.

Pre-registration for the class is encouraged but not required.

To pre-register for the “Basics of Diabetes Management” class, call Memorial Hospital’s Marketing Department at 812-996-2352 or go online to www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes and Events.”