Latest News

IDOE Helping STEM Teachers to Become Liscenced Free Diabetes Management Class in Odon Offered by Memorial Hospital Jasper-Dubois Public Library Hosting Book Drive for TRI-CAP Head Start Indiana State Fair Announces Foods Available This Year VFW Post 673 Announces New Commander & Officers for 2023-2024

Memorial Hospital is offering a free diabetes management class in Odon 

Country Health Center’s Vicki Wolf, FNP-C will be presenting the free “Basics of Diabetes Management” class on Thursday, July 20th at 2 PM, at Parkview Village Christian Care located at 800 S. West Street in Odon. 

Light snacks and blood pressure checks will be available at the event. 

Pre-registration for the class is encouraged but not required.
To pre-register for the “Basics of Diabetes Management” class, call Memorial Hospital’s Marketing Department at 812-996-2352 or go online to www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes and Events.”

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post