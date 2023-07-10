The Jasper-Dubois County Public Library is holding a book drive for TRI-CAP Head Start

From July 10th through July 21st, the Jasper-Dubois County Public Library will be holding a book drive to benefit TRI-CAP’s Head Start Program.

The materials needed for the book drive are strictly children’s books.

The TRI-CAP Head Start program is a comprehensive child development program that serves income-eligible children ages 3 to 5 and their families. Individualized services are provided in the areas of early childhood education and development; medical, dental, and mental health, nutrition, and parent involvement.

All JDCPL Libraries of Jasper, Ferdinand, Dubois, and Birdseye will serve as collection points for the children’s books.

If you have any questions, call the Jasper Public Library at 812- 482-2712.