The Indiana State Fair announced some foods to try at this year’s State Fair.

Fairgoers can expect new treats in addition to the classic must-have selections across a wide variety of over 140 different food stands.

Here are just a few of the fair food offerings:

BBQ Pig Wings, offered by Indiana Pork, is bone-in barbequed pork that comes from the bottom of the ham and consists of tender, dark meat.

Buffalo Pork-n-Mac served by Nitro Hog BBQ is a bowl of homemade mac-n-cheese with pulled pork, buffalo sauce, and ranch dressing drizzled on top.

Cherry Lemonade Twisters are available at Twisted Drinks and Food is fresh squeezed lemonade with cherry syrup and maraschino cherries.

Deep Fried Corn on a Stick, offered by Cantina Louies by Meatball Factory, is a 6-inch ear of corn on a stick that is seasoned, dipped in a buttermilk and egg mixture, rolled into flour corn meal with spices, and fried until golden brown and topped off with mayonnaise and Parmesan cheese. Cholula hot sauce packs are handed out with each one.

And Nutellaphant Ears will be offered by Urick Concessions and is fried dough generously slathered with Nutella, and topped with strawberries, bananas, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

The 2023 Indiana State Fair will be held from July 28th through August 20th and will be on closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

To see more foods available at the fair, or for more information about this year’s fair visit indianastatefair.com.