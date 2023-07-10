JASPER, IN – Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 673 recently elected and installed Officers for the new year. Post Commander Jeremy Mundy, a Gulf War/War on Terror Combat Veteran was relieved by Donald (Don) Kluemper, a Vietnam Combat Veteran and Purple Heart recipient.

Don is a graduate of Jasper High School. He enlisted in the United States Navy in June 1966 as a Fleet Marine Force (FMF) Hospital Corpsman (Combat Medic) where he served with Marine Corp Unit, H. Co. 2/7, 1st Marine Division in Vietnam from June 1968 to May 1969. His duty stations include Great Lakes, IL; Camp Lejune, NC; MCB Camp Pendelton, CA; Vietnam; and MCB Montford Point, NC. He resides in Saint Anthony, IN with his wife Kathy. They have two children, Sherri (Klem) and Don Jr. They have five grandchildren; Courtney, Alicia, Ashlynne, Nicholas, and Alexander.

Also installed or appointed were the following Post Officers: Senior Vice Commander, Ralph Hughes, Junior Vice Commander, David Flynn; Quartermaster, Jeremy Mundy; Chaplain, Eugene Eckerle; First Year Trustee, Edward Oser; Second Year Trustee, Stanley Schmitt; Third Year Trustee, Gerald Schnell; Adjutant, Johnathon Fuhrman; Service Officer, Bernard Schaeffer; Judge Advocate, Lawrence Vollmer and Surgeon, Daniel Beck.

Additional information regarding the Post and activities can be found at https://www.facebook.com/VFWPost673 .