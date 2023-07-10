Lucille C. Doty, age 90, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 6:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Lucille was born in Dubois, Indiana, on June 20, 1933, to Albert and Helen (Seger) Sander. She married Warren E. Doty on Oct. 1, 1955, in St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Dubois, IN. He preceded her in death on October 2, 1968.

She was a graduate of Dubois High School and then graduated from beauty college in Indianapolis, Indiana.

She was a beautician, childcare provider, foster mother for 23 children, and elder care provider. She was also a dedicated mother and homemaker.

Lucille was a member of St. Isidore Parish – St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Ladies’ Sodality. She was a bereavement committee volunteer, a Stephen Minister, and a member of the D of I.

She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and cooking, and she had a big heart as she loved helping others and was always seeking out those in need.

Surviving are two daughters, Judy (John) Sonderman, Jasper, IN, Carrie (Gabriel) Kline, Jasper, IN, two sons, John Doty and life partner, Tere Robinson, French Lick, IN, and Charles (Audrey) Doty, Jasper, IN, nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one sister, Joan Schroering, Jasper, IN, and two brothers, Dennis (Mary Ann) Sander, Dubois, IN, and Joe (Debbie) Sander, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are one grandson, Nathan Sonderman, and one sister, Alice Lueken.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Lucille E. Doty will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023, in St. Isidore Catholic Church in Dubois, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Parish or to a favorite charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com