Geneva Brang, age 89, of Schnellville, passed away, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society.

She was born May 3, 1934, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Emil and Hilda (Steineker) Hanebutt. She married Delmar Brang on July 2, 1955. Geneva was a Tupperware saleswoman for 42 years. She was a member of Salem United Church of Christ and the Red Hat Ladies Society. She enjoyed volunteering at the Jasper Arts Center, playing cards and board games, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Delmar; a son, Robert “Bob” Brang; a brother, Fred Hanebutt; and a sister, Dorothy Breitwieser.

She is survived by a daughter, Karen Patton of Jasper; three sons, Gary Brang and Donnie (Rose) Brang both of Huntingburg, Steve Brang of Schnellville; a sister, Ruth Buechler; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 11, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Wednesday, July 12, at Salem United Church of Christ in Huntingburg with burial to follow in Fairmount Cemetery. Pastor Jeff Donihue will officiate the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Church of Christ. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com