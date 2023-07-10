Marie A. Dilger, 98, of Ferdinand (Formerly of Mariah Hill) passed away on Sunday, July 9th at her home. Marie was born February 21, 1925, in Evansville to Leo and Esther (Hulsman) Bankford. She married Andrew Gaesser in 1949. He proceeded her in death in 1966. Marie married Karl Dilger in 1975 and he preceded her in death in 2014. Marie was employed by North Spencer School Corp. for 38 years where she served in the kitchen at David Turnham Elementary in Dale until the age of 82. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Mary Help of Christians Church. She enjoyed embroidering for family and church. She made hundreds of blocks for the Parish Quilt Raffle.

Marie is survived by two sons, Ray (Elaine) Gaesser of Corning, IA, and Bob (Ruth) Gaesser of Dale; three daughters, Cathy (Mark) Nolen of Indianapolis, Linda (Gary)Droege of Wadesville, and Mary (Dan) Fischer of Ferdinand; three step-sons, Chester (Lucy) Dilger of Ferdinand, Sam (Lou) Dilger and Roger Dilger all of Mariah Hill; two step-daughters, Andrea (Larry) Wagner of St. Anthony and Vicki (John) Keller of St. Henry; Daughter-In-Law, Mona Gaesser of Gentryville; one sister, Betty Nord of Chandler; twenty-two grandchildren and thirty-three great-grandchildren.

Marie was preceded in death by husbands, Andrew Gaesser and Karl Dilger; two sons, Larry Gaesser and David Gaesser; step-daughter, Justine Schaefer and a brother, Leonard Blankford.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 10:00 AM CT in Mary Help of Christians Church in Mariah Hill with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday at Mary Help of Christians Church from 3-7:00 PM CT and also on Thursday from 9:00 AM until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mariah Hill Quilting Club or Mary Help Of Christians Parish. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com