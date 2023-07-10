Ardella B. Wilmes, age 99, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at 4:23 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Ardella was born in Mariah Hill, Indiana, on May 7, 1924, to John and Theresia (Gogel) Daunhauer. She married Urban L. Wilmes on July 30, 1946, at Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Mariah Hill, Indiana. He preceded her in death on December 25, 2012.

She was a homemaker and had retired from being a seamstress.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, where she was a Eucharistic Minister and sacristan, Jasper D of I, St. Ann’s, V.F.W. Auxiliary, the Grandmother’s Club, and the RSVP Club.

She received the Evansville Catholic Diocese’s Brute Award. She helped with many fundraising events and was a volunteer for many years at the nursing homes, the Senior Center, and the Red Cross Blood Drives.

Ardella was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who loved and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was an excellent cook, loved gardening and her flowers, and creating crafts, including needlework, quilting, and crocheting, and loved sharing and gifting her handiwork to others. She was also an avid Cardinals fan and enjoyed fishing and playing cards.

Surviving are two daughters, Becky (Mike) Dougherty, Strongsville, OH, Nancy (Doug) Lee, Noblesville, IN, three sons, Donald (Heather Green) Wilmes, Glen Burnie, MD, Steve (Becky) Wilmes, West End, NC, and Kerry Wilmes, Jasper, IN, five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, three step-great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are seven sisters, Rose Bitzer, Phyllis Dilger, Vernie Bettag, Agnes Schue, Cornelia Boehman, Lenora Heilers, and Bernida Jochim, and three brothers, Thomas, Paul, and Clarence Daunhauer.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ardella B. Wilmes will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. The Jasper D of I will pray a rosary at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, in Jasper, Indiana, or to the wishes of the family.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Northwood Good Samaritan and the ICU at Memorial Hospital for their outstanding care for our mom.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.