The Indiana Department of Education is helping STEM Teachers get their licenses.

The Indiana Department of Education announced a partnership with the Education Service Centers of Indiana to strengthen Indiana’s STEM teacher pipeline by helping fund coursework leading to full licensure.



The new partnership, called the Indiana STEM Educator Expansion initiative, will fund tuition, books, and material fees for both currently licensed teachers in non-STEM areas, as well as prospective teachers who are not licensed but hold a bachelor’s degree, to become licensed to teach a STEM subject.

Those who are eligible may receive free tuition and books, allowing them to complete the I-STEM program at no cost.

Eligible STEM content areas include life science, chemistry, earth and space science, physics, physical science, computer science, technology education, and mathematics.

To learn more about the program or apply for assistance, visit keepindianalearning.org/events/istem/.