(Bloomfield, IN) A Bloomfield resident contacted the Greene County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon and reported that three people stole valuable items from the caller’s home.

Authorities say three people in a white four-door Ford F-150 pickup with a red 4X4 emblem arrived at the home and represented themselves as an asphalt company. Two individuals distracted the homeowner while the third entered the residence and took the valuables.

If any Hoosiers encounter subjects in the described vehicle they’re asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 812-384-4411 or the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411.