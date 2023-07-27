David L. Thomas, age 78, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:42 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

Dave was born December 14, 1944, to Glen and Cora (Fritch) Thomas. He married Barbara A. Gutzweiler on October 1, 1966, in St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Dave was a 1963 graduate of Jasper High School.

He was employed with Krodel Wholesale, Sani-Clean Linen, Meadow Gold Dairy, and Jasper Laminates, as sales assistant manager then sales at Rural King until retirement. Dave enjoyed helping customers.

Dave was proud of his 1966 Chevy Impala Convertible. He attended car shows, winning many trophies. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Indianapolis Colts. He was a proud member of AA for 30 years.

Most of all he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his two grandsons.

Dave is survived by his wife of 56 years; Barbara Thomas, Jasper, one son; Brad (Jill) Thomas, Jasper, two grandsons; Trey and Leo Thomas, one brother; Tom (Lynn) Thomas, Terre Haute, nieces; Allison Finzel and Heidi Grim, both of Terre Haute.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life for David L. Thomas will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com