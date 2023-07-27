Greene County, IN – The person killed in the officer-involved shooting in Greene County on July 19, 2023, has been identified.

The male subject has been identified as Jade R. Remick, 33, of Bloomfield. Detectives from the Indiana State Police were requested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the officer-involved shooting. An autopsy for Remick had been conducted on Thursday, July 20th.

This is an active and ongoing Indiana State Police investigation, and detectives are working closely with the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.