The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued Statewide Air Quality Action Days for today, Thursday, July 27th, and tomorrow, Friday, July 28th.

These two Air Quality Action Days in a row are due to high ozone levels from a significant increase in temperatures across the state and a continued air mass from Canadian wildfires.

The areas in southwest Indiana forecasting high ozone levels include Bedford, Bloomfield, Evansville, Huntingburg, Mount Vernon, Paoli, Princeton, Rockport, Tell City, Vincennes, and all other cities within the area.

IDEM is suggesting everyone help improve air quality by making changes to daily habits including:

Carpool or use public transportation

Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.

Turn off engines instead of idling for long periods of time

Avoid using gas-powered equipment

Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the air conditioner to a higher setting

And use propane gas instead of charcoal when grilling outdoors

Ground-level ozone is formed when sunlight and hot weather combine with vehicle exhaust, factory emissions, and gasoline vapors. While ozone in the upper atmosphere blocks ultraviolet radiation, ozone near the ground is a lung irritant that can cause coughing and breathing difficulties for sensitive populations.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions are advised to reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.

To learn more about ozone and PM2.5 particles, view current and forecasted conditions, or sign up for air quality alerts, visit SmogWatch.IN.gov.

IDEM also wants to remind Hoosiers that some municipalities have additional open burning restrictions on Air Quality Action Days. For more information, visit in.gov/idem/openburning/.