Mentors for Youth of Dubois County is hosting a golf scramble fundraiser tomorrow, Friday, July 28th.

The Nine & Dine Golf Scramble Fundraiser tomorrow will take place at the Huntingburg Country Club; and participants will enjoy a round of nine holes along with other contests, followed by a dinner prepared by Chef Tim Flick. The evening will also be filled with entertainment provided by the talented duo, Jon & Stacey.

The event aims to strengthen community bonds while supporting the organization’s mission of empowering local youth.

If you are interested in attending contact Mentors for Youth of Dubois County at 812-482-2227.

For more information about Mentors for Youth, visit mentors4youth.com.