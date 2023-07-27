Alma G. Wagoner, age 99, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:17 p.m. C.D.T. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at home surrounded by family.

Alma was born in Portersville, Indiana on August 13, 1923, to Frank J. and Nellie (McDonald) Krodel. Her first husband was Charles William Kuebler. He passed away during combat during WWII on January 25, 1945. Her second husband was Albert Shipp Jr. He preceded her in death on June 17, 1952.

Alma was a 1941 graduate of Jasper High School.

She was a financial administrator in the banking industry.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, a lifetime member of Gold Star Wife of America, and the V.F.W. Auxiliary Post #673.

She enjoyed traveling to Europe and all 50 states, cruises, puzzles, playing cards, and dancing. She adored her faithful dogs, especially her latest, Maybel.

Alma is survived by two daughters; Donna Thompson, Tell City, Jayne (Tim) Mattingly, Santa Claus, two sons-in-law; Ernest Conley, Wahington, IN, Eddie Young, Jasper, 24 grandchildren, 64 great-grandchildren, 63 great-great-grandchildren and counting.

She is preceded in death by her two husbands, two sons; Ronnie and Gary Kuebler, three daughters; Sandra Shipp-Conley, Elaine Shipp, and Karen Kuebler Young, sister; Velda Krodel, brother; Hobart Krodel, one great-grandson; Cody Anderson, and a brother who died in infancy.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Alma G. Wagoner will be held at 11:00 a.m. (E.S.T.) on Monday, July 31, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. (E.S.T.) on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel. The V.F.W. Auxiliary will have a service. A second visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. (E.S.T.) service time at St. Joseph Church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the V.F.W. Auxiliary or to Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center.

