Photo Source: Spencer County Sheriff’s Office

(Spencer County, IN) Around 3:20 local time, on Monday afternoon, Deputies with the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Road 161 to investigate a serious, multi-vehicle accident.

Authorities learned that a white SUV was northbound on State Road 161 when it crossed the center line for an unknown reason and struck a southbound black Chevy pickup truck on its driver’s side. The white SUV continued its northbound path of travel and struck a southbound silver passenger car head-on. All three vehicles involved in the crash went over the embankment where the white SUV rolled over.

Emergency personnel transported two patients with severe injuries from the crash to local hospitals for treatment. Two additional patients with non-life-threatening injuries went to the hospital for treatment in personal vehicles.

Law enforcement noted that the proper use of seat belts and child safety restraints contributed to the lack of additional injuries along with encouragement for citizens to always wear seat belts and use car seats.