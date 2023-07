In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam talks with Laura Grammer, Chairman of the Jasper Strassenfest Committee, Kelsey Merkel, and Valerie Heim, about new changes to this year’s Strassenfest celebration, how to plan for the 4-day German celebration, and how to “Get Your German On” for the first week of August!

Plan your Strassenfest here: https://jasperstrassenfest.org

