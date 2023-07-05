The Jasper Chamber is holding the Get Your German On! Sale this Saturday

This sale will be held at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, July 8th from 10 AM to 2 PM.

The Get Your German On sale is a chance for businesses and individuals to prep for the Jasper Strassenfest.

Items being sold at the sale include dirndls and lederhosen, 2023 steins and buttons, past Srassenfest steins and buttons, hand-held German flags, and German flag bunting.

The Jasper Chamber is located at 302 West 6th Street in Jasper.